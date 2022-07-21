NFL World Reacts To The Courtney Upshaw Coaching News

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 26: Courtney Upshaw #41 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a defensive stop against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end Courtney Upshaw is trying his hand at coaching at the professional level.

Upshaw, who serves as the defensive line coach at Grayson High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been named a Bill Walsh training camp intern with the Atlanta Falcons, one of the teams he played for during his seven-year NFL career.

Along with Christion Abercrombie, Joan Cantanese, Yosef Fares and Sajan Thakkar, Upshaw will be one of five interns at training camp this summer. All were hired through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship.

Falcons fans are enjoying having him back in the fold, even if it will only be for a few weeks.

A second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens out of Alabama in 2012, Upshaw spent four seasons in Baltimore, winning a Super Bowl as a rookie.

He then suited up for the Falcons in 2016 and 2017 before a brief stint with the New York Jets.