NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Concerning Kyle Pitts News

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons may have to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without tight end Kyle Pitts this Sunday.

For the second day in a row, Pitts was not present for the portion of practice that's open to the media. He's currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

Pitts' status for Week 5 has not yet been decided, but the fact that he missed back-to-back practices is a strong sign that he'll miss Sunday's game.

Falcons fans aren't the only people concerned about Pitts. It appears fantasy football owners are devastated by this Thursday's update on the Pro Bowl tight end.

"I don’t need my hamstring," one fan tweeted. "It’s all his if he needs it."

Another fan said, "Pitts looking shaky for Sunday.. time to make other plans."

A Falcons fan asked, "Is it time to panic?"

Pitts, the No. 4 pick from the 2021 draft, has just 10 catches for 150 yards this season. He has not yet had a jaw-dropping performance that fans know he's capable of.

In the event Pitts can't play this weekend, either Parker Hesse or Anthony Firkser will be asked to handle the starting duties at tight end.

The Falcons will officially announce Pitts' status for Week 5 on Friday.