Earlier Thursday afternoon, the football world learned the Atlanta Falcons would be without their two top receivers this weekend.

Just days before the team’s game against the New York Jets in London, both Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage didn’t make the trip. Gage is dealing with an injury, while Ridley reportedly didn’t make the trip for personal reasons.

It’s a tough blow for the Falcons offense going up against one of the top passing defenses in the league. With Ridley and Gage gone, Matt Ryan will have to rely on backup wide receivers.

Of course, there are two other options – as fans noted. After a three-touchdown performance last week, running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson should be in for a heavy workload this weekend.

Calvin Ridley: OUT

Russell Gage: OUT HERE WE GO AGAIN pic.twitter.com/DNCQ1DcUY4 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 7, 2021

So too, will rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who has struggled to make his mark on the NFL just yet.

Fans are excited to see him break out this week.

no calvin ridley

no russell gage ✨KYLE PITTS TE1 WEEK INCOMING✨ pic.twitter.com/hgd8peFp4z — pete astronaut aboard the pitts-8 rocket rogers (@petemrogers) October 7, 2021

With Julio Jones gone, Ridley was expected to become a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. While he’s performed well, he hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype with 27 catches for 255 yards and one touchdown through four games.

He still leads the team in receiving and losing him is a huge loss for the offense. It’ll be up to Patterson, Pitts and the rest of the receiving corps to fill the void.