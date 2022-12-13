NFL World Reacts To Veteran Quarterback Leaving Team

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Falcons decided last week that Desmond Ridder would take over as their starting quarterback. At the moment, it doesn't sound like Marcus Mariota will be the team's primary backup.

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Mariota is not currently with the rest of the team.

Kendall added that Mariota "may not return." Of course, that could change in the near future.

The Falcons have started Mariota at quarterback this entire season. They'd like to have his veteran presence on the sideline.

Unsurprisingly, this report from The Athletic has sparked a handful of reactions on social media.

A Falcons fan tweeted, "It's a cold game but y'all sure y'all wanted homes 'mentoring' the rook with this type of behavior going on?!?"

"Funny how no one is mentioning that his wife just had a baby," another fan said. "You don’t think that’s a factor at all?! All these Falcons fans acting like they know Marcus. Speaking as someone who’s followed him since college, you don’t. Remotely."

Mariota has completed 61.3 percent of his passes this season for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

We'll see if Ridder gives Atlanta's offense a boost during the final four games of the regular season.