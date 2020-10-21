Nick Wright Says There’s 1 ‘Obvious’ Trade Destination For Matt Ryan

The writing is on the wall for Matt Ryan. Although he’s accomplished so much as the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, his time with the franchise is coming to an end – especially if ownership embraces a full rebuild.

In the event that Ryan is placed on the trade block, there is apparently one “obvious” destination for the former MVP. According to Nick Wright of FS1’s First Things First, that destination is San Francisco.

“Whether it’s before the trade deadline or in the offseason, there’s one obvious place for Matt Ryan and it’s San Francisco,” Wright said. “We know they [San Francisco] don’t like their quarterback, he [Ryan] won an MVP with Kyle Shanahan, and he knows the system.”

Wright went as far as to say that San Francisco will go “right back to where they were last year” if they acquire Ryan.

"There's one obvious place for Matt Ryan — the 49ers. … To me, San Francisco goes right back to where they were last year — as the favorites of the NFC." — @getncickwright pic.twitter.com/PrRK6LwMSP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 21, 2020

Ryan had the best year of his career under Kyle Shanahan, as he completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Despite getting to the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo last season, it doesn’t appear that Shanahan wants him as his long-term quarterback.

There are still two months left in the 2020 season, so things could change for the 49ers. If they don’t though, Ryan would be a solid fit in Shanahan’s system.

One issue regarding a potential Ryan trade is that he has three years remaining on his $150 million deal. Atlanta would take a huge cap hit by trading him away this offseason.