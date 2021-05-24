Peter King Names 2 Teams He Could See Trading For Julio Jones

After an offseason of speculation, it appears that Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons are headed for a break-up. The 32-year-old wide receiver told Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed that he wants out of the organization that he’s spent his entire career with.

However, it’s still unclear where Jones will land next. The Falcons have reportedly begun to receive calls about a potential trade but nothing has fallen into place due to a disagreement about the wideout’s value. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Atlanta is asking interested teams for a first round pick, which seems unlikely given Jones’ age and his massive contract.

Only a handful of teams have the cap space to take on the seven-time Pro Bowler, which led NBC Sports’ Peter King to guess the short list of organizations that would be willing to make a deal. He hypothesized that Jones will likely be worth a second-rounder and that the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots would be the two teams most interested in him.

“I don’t know. Which team is most willing to offer a 2? I hear one team wanted him for a conditional 3 (turns into a 2 if Jones plays 10 games) and Falcons balked. My guess, and it’s only that, is that Vegas and New England would be interested,” King wrote on Twitter.

Both the Raiders and the Patriots meet the stipulation that the Falcons have for trading Jones: being in the AFC. Although Atlanta wants to let go of their All-Pro wide receiver, the organization doesn’t want to run into him again anytime soon.

The Raiders and the Patriots also fit the bill, as both organizations are in need of receiving help. Although both teams made moves this offseason to address their pass-catching groups, Jon Gruden and Bill Belichick should recognize that Jones can still elevate their offenses at the age of 32.

Jones may be on the move in the coming days or weeks and would become just the latest major player to switch teams this spring.