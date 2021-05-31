Peter King Says He’s Skeptical Of 1 Julio Jones Report

There is plenty of speculation going around regarding where Julio Jones will be traded and what the Atlanta Falcons will get in return for the 32-year-old wideout.

Most reports seem to indicate Atlanta will wind up accepting a second-round pick as compensation. However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported last week that the Falcons had an offer on the table which included a first-round selection.

Peter King is not so sure. The veteran NFL writer shared in his most recent Football Morning in America column that he’s “skeptical” that Atlanta has been offered a first-round pick, at least for 2022.

King also reported that he expects the Falcons to receive a second round pick with no conditions attached in exchange for Jones and salary relief.

“ESPN reported last week the Falcons have been offered a first-round pick for Jones,” King wrote. “I’m skeptical of that, but we’ll see. ‘If Atlanta had that offer,’ one GM with interest in Jones told me last week, ‘they’d have made the deal and just said we’ll announce it next week.’ It could be that the Falcons may end up with a first-round pick in a future draft beyond 2022, but I believe they have not been offered that yet.”

In order to trigger that aforementioned salary relief, Atlanta must wait until after tomorrow to trade Jones. That’s why many pundits feel the earliest we’ll see a trade is Wednesday.

Teams that have been mentioned in conjunction with a possible deal for Jones have included the Titans, 49ers, Seahawks, Rams, Ravens and Patriots.