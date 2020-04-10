Photo Shows First Look At Todd Gurley In Falcons Jersey

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made the relatively surprising decision to release running back Todd Gurley.

Not long after his release, the Atlanta Falcons emerged as a contender to land the talented running back. Just a few days later, the Falcons announced they were signing Gurley to a one-year contract.

The former Georgia star relished the opportunity to return to the state and play for Atlanta. After signing his new deal earlier this week, Gurley tweeted out a photo of him in his new jersey.

Gurley revealed he changed his number from his time with the Rams. Instead of the customary No. 30, the former Bulldogs star decided to rock No. 21.

Check it out.

The Rams struggled to run the football during the 2019 season. Gurley averaged just 3.8 yards per attempt, but his backups didn’t have any more success.

After a down year running the football, Los Angeles decided to part ways with their former star.

Gurley has only played a full 16-game slate one time in his career. After being diagnosed with a degenerative knee injury, though, the former college star has only missed three games over the past two seasons.

Now he gets a fresh start with a new team.