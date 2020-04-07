The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled their new (old) uniforms earlier today. Next week, their divisional rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, will do the same.

The Falcons are one of several teams getting a makeover this offseason, along with the Bucs, Browns and Rams, among others. Atlanta has had its current set of uniforms since the 2003 season.

Officially, the Falcons will reveal their updated look one week from today. This afternoon, however, leaked images emerged of a new set of Falcons unis. The only question is whether they are the real deal or just a template.

One thing is for sure: they are different. If these are Atlanta’s actual new jerseys, they won’t look like anything we’ve seen this franchise wear before.

The logo in the above photos is unchanged, but the pants striping, uniform numbers and the gradient red design are very new. Overall, we’re not a fan of the look.

Throughout their history, the Falcons have sported some awesome unis. Their throwbacks are especially excellent, and even the design they’ve gone with the last 17 seasons is easy on the eyes.

For the first time in 17 years, it's time for a change. pic.twitter.com/G892ZHuPNX — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 7, 2020

We’ll find out in one week whether or not these leaks were accurate.