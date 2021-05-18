Falcons running back Mike Davis was a trending topic via social media on Tuesday. Why? Let’s just say the 5-foot-9, 215-pound back never skips leg day.

A picture of Davis at the Falcons practice on Tuesday went viral because of the size of his quads. Davis’ left leg looks even bigger than his head.

Davis has always been more of a power back. He’s never had an impressive yards-per-carry average, but has always been able to punch in scores at the goal-line or pick up a first down on short-yardage attempts.

It’s clear Davis loves hitting legs at the gym. The Falcons back has never skipped leg day.

It’s safe to say fans are excited about what Mike Davis brings to the table this upcoming season. Defenders are going to have a tough time bringing the veteran back down later this year.

People forget Mike Davis averaged more YPC than Christian McCaffrey and broke tackles more often than anybody other than Nick Chubb in 2020 pic.twitter.com/EnfoHk8V0p — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 18, 2021

Wait humans are allowed to have thighs like those? Sheesh — Gaurav (@gvedak) May 18, 2021

Those thighs put Saquon Barkley to shame — Nathan (@justnate90) May 18, 2021

It looks like no realized how massive Mike Davis’ legs are up until now. But the Falcons running back confirmed on Tuesday he’s always had big legs.

Always had big legs man lol no photoshop pic.twitter.com/bwwCbkz81l — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) May 18, 2021

Is Mike Davis in line for a breakout performance this upcoming season? If he continues playing like he did in 2020, Atlanta fans are in for a treat.

Davis ran the ball 165 times for 642 yards and six touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers last season. He was also a threat in the passing game, as he caught 59 passes for 373 yards and two additional scores.

Davis could have his best season yet later this year as the Falcons look to utilize him often.