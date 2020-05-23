Earlier this week, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly made a contract offer to veteran running back Devonta Freeman.

The former Atlanta Falcons running back turned down that offer with the hopes of landing a larger offer. Just a day later, the Seahawks signed running back Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal that could pay him as much as $4 million.

After Freeman turned down the contract offer from the Seahawks, a report about the running back’s future emerged. NFL insider Michael Silver suggested Freeman is willing to skip the 2020 season if he doesn’t land a better offer.

“Freeman believes he is worth more than what was being offered and has insisted he is willing to sit out and skip the season if his number isn’t met,” Silver reported on Friday afternoon.

The former Florida State star has also reportedly attracted attention from the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets.

Freeman played in 14 games for the Falcons during the 2019 season. He racked up just 656 rushing yards with an average of 3.6 yards per carry.

He didn’t fare much better in the passing game, either. The two-time Pro Bowler added 59 receptions for just 410 yards – less than seven yards per catch.

Freeman hasn’t gone over 1,000 rushing yards since the 2016 season. That was also the last time he played a full 16-game slate.

We’ll have to wait and see if he receives a better offer.