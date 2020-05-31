Pro Football Focus Names Most “Underrated” NFL Quarterback

Who’s the most underrated quarterback in the NFL?

According to Pro Football Focus, it’s a quarterback out of the NFC South. PFF believes Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan is the most “underrated” player at his position.

Ryan, 35, is a four-time Pro Bowler and was the 2016 NFL MVP. He threw for 4,466 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last year.

Matt Ryan: most underrated QB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/vVAvEnndkS — PFF (@PFF) May 30, 2020

Pro Football Focus noted that while Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is probably the better player at the moment, Ryan has been better for most of their careers.

Ryan is now part of a loaded NFC South when it comes to quarterbacks. The division’s other starting QBs are Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater.

The Falcons quarterback said he’s excited for the challenge.

“It didn’t get any easier in our division, for sure,” Ryan said, via 247Sports. “They’re solid. Tampa’s defense was really tough. They add Tom, who’s such a consistent and great player. The division’s going to be a battle every week. Our defense is going to have their work cut out for them, that’s for sure. It’s tough but I think any time you get those division games late in the year, it gives you a chance to either make up ground, or separate yourself. That’s what we’re going to need to do that time of the year.”

The Falcons are coming off a disappointing 7-9 season in 2019. Atlanta opens the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Wilson and the Seahawks.