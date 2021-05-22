Over the past week, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been dominating headlines thanks to a report that the team could trade him.

On Saturday morning Jones was back in the headlines after a report suggested he wants to play alongside Cam Newton. During a recent episode of NBC Sports’ Boston Sports Tonight, Michael Holley reported that Jones wants to play with the New England Patriots quarterback.

“You know who he [Jones] really wants to play with? You won’t believe this. I heard this today and I was like ‘Are you kidding me?’ He wants to play with Cam Newton. He likes Cam,” Holley said. “That’s the other thing: He thinks Matt Ryan has lost a little zing on his deep ball.”

That report obviously raised some eyebrows in New England. Patriots reporter Mike Giardi admitted the team has had “internal discussions” about trading for Jones.

“Can’t speak to what Julio Jones wants, but was told the Patriots have had internal discussions about the wide receiver,” Giardi reported. “The 32-year old had been incredibly durable until this past season when he dealt with a troublesome hamstring.”

He then followed that up with some context, saying he can’t speak to the “seriousness” of the discussions the team had.

“The seriousness of those discussions weren’t made known to me so I shall not speculate,” he said.

Will Julio be traded before the 2021 season?