Report: What Falcons Would Accept In Julio Jones Trade

By now, it has become generally accepted that it is a matter of when, not if, the Atlanta Falcons trade Julio Jones. A possible deal could come as soon as this Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Jones reportedly requested a trade back in March and has made it clear he wants out. Atlanta will oblige his request, as long as they are able to receive some necessary salary cap relief in return.

What is unknown at this time is what kind of draft pick compensation the Falcons will get in a Jones trade. Last week, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Atlanta had an offer on the table that included a first-round pick, while ProFootballTalk wrote on Sunday that the Tennessee Titans are the “perceived favorite” for Jones and will likely surrender a second-round pick to obtain him.

NBC Sports’ Peter King has some Julio tidbits in his latest Football Morning in America column, including a projection that the team will accept a “hard” second-round pick in return for Jones and salary relief.

“I was told a while ago by a source I trust that the Falcons would accept a hard second-round pick in 2022 (no condition on Jones’ playing time) with no responsibility to pay Jones any of the $38 million he has coming,” King wrote. “That seems like the most logical outcome, and my guess is a hard second-rounder is already on the table from some team.”

King also writes that perhaps the Falcons could receive a first-round pick beyond 2022, but if they are to acquire a draft pick for next year, it will likely be in the second round.

Whatever the price is for Julio Jones, it seems like we will be getting a resolution to his situation in the coming days, with Jones getting a fresh start and his new team getting a 32-year-old seven-time Pro Bowl wideout to help them chase a title.