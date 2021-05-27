Over the past few days, Julio Jones has dominated headlines as a potential trade away from the Atlanta Falcons looms large.

Jones essentially said as much earlier this week during an on-air phone call with FS1’s Shannon Sharpe. The star wide receiver told Sharpe, “I’m outta there,” on the call.

Whether or not Jones knew he was on the call is another story. But the words he spoke seem to be true. In fact, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that a trade could happen as soon as next week.

She said the Falcons have “discussed several trade offers for Julio Jones, including an offer for a future first round draft pick.”

The Atlanta Falcons have discussed several trade offers for Julio Jones, including an offer for a future first round draft pick, per sources. There is a sense around the league a trade could go down as early as next week. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 27, 2021

There was a question to whether or not Jones would recoup a first round pick for the Falcons if he were traded. Some analysts seemed to suggest a team would only be willing to give a second or third round pick with the knowledge that he’s “outta there.”

The 32-year-old wide receiver is also coming off an injury-marred 2020 where he played in only nine games – which could factor into the price.

And yet he still averaged 5.7 receptions and 85.7 yards per appearance when he was on the field. While he might be getting a little older, Jones is still an elite weapon for any quarterback in the league.

Where will Julio Jones play during the 2021 season?