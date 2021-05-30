Report: Julio Jones Spoke With Star QB About Playing Together

Julio Jones is on his way out of Atlanta, possible as soon as the middle of this week. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver has made his intentions clear.

As for his next destination, Jones is obviously hoping to go somewhere where he can play with a top quarterback and win. Therefore, it’s not that surprising that a new report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini is linking the 32-year-old pass catcher to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Russini, Jones and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson “have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together.”

The Seahawks and Falcons themselves have also reportedly discussed a possible trade involving Jones, though it’s unclear how far those conversations went.

The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones. The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 30, 2021

Thinking hypothetically, if this trade were to happen, the Seahawks would then possibly have the best wide receiver corps in the league. Jones would be joining emerging star DK Metcalf and reliable veteran Tyler Lockett, and the Seahawks are high on 2021 second-round pick D’Wayne Eskridge as well.

Tuesday is June 1, which should signal the opening of the window for a Julio Jones trade. Atlanta would be able to defer over $15 million against the salary cap for 2022 by trading Jones post-June 1.