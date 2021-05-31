Report: 1 Team Getting Mentioned The Most For Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is expected to be traded soon, perhaps as early as this Wednesday.

Ever since Jones made it clear he was leaving Atlanta, there have been several teams mentioned as potential trade destinations. One of those teams is the San Francisco 49ers, who ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first told us to keep an eye on last week.

On Get Up! this morning, Fowler once again namedropped San Francisco, going so far as to say that is the team he is hearing associated most with a Julio Jones trade. He also mentioned the Baltimore Ravens as a “sleeper” team.

“From what I’m hearing, something could go down as early as Wednesday,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “Asking around the league, the team I hear most often is the San Francisco 49ers. They have $20 million in cap space. You hear Titans, Rams and Seahawks. Also a sleeper here is the Baltimore Ravens and I’m told they’re willing to get involved if it’s at the right price.”

Last night, Fowler tweeted that “teams are watching the 49ers closely” in regards to Jones.

Asking around league on Julio Jones, teams are watching 49ers closely, though uncertain how far they'd go after giving up 1s for Trey Lance. Ravens would be willing to get involved at right price. High demand plus $15M salary a hurdle. Teams could ask ATL to cover some cost. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 30, 2021

As Fowler notes, the 49ers already surrendered their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to trade up and draft quarterback Trey Lance back in April. However, we’ve seen multiple reports indicating that a second-round pick could wind up being the most likely asking price.

San Francisco has a number of talented young wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but the 32-year-old Jones would provide them with something they don’t have, which is a big, proven target on the outside.

Throw in the fact that Jones has worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan already and it seems like a tremendous fit on paper.