Report: There’s An Expectation For Whoever Trades For Julio Jones

It’s all but established that seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones will be traded sooner or later. But one reason that it hasn’t happened sooner might be the “expectation” that teams have about what happens after.

On Monday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio explained that any team that trades for Jones will have to account for his desire to get a new contract. Whether that new contract demand comes immediately or after his first year with a new team is anyone’s guess though.

“The question is whether he’ll want a new deal on the way in, or whether he’ll want one after the 2021 season,” Florio wrote. “Either way, the notion that the Jones contract is attractive because an elite player can be gotten for $12.775 million per year over three years overlooks the reality that, sooner than later, Jones will want his contract to be adjusted — especially if he has a huge first year at his next destination.”

Florio suggested that this expectation could be the current holdup in the Falcons getting the compensation they want in a trade. While Jones’ current contract would be palatable for most teams, it might not be very soon.

Last week, Julio Jones let the entire world know that he expects to leave the Atlanta Falcons before the season. Though it’s unclear if or how that revelation might have influenced the trade itself.

It’s certainly be more believable that money would be the biggest holdup in a trade for any big player.

Jones is coming off an injury-riddled year that saw him miss seven games. But he still played pretty well when he was healthy.

Either way, someone is likely going to walk away from this trade pretty unhappy.