Report: “Very Strong Possibility” Star NFL WR Is Traded

Last off-season, the Falcons said goodbye to Julio Jones and traded him away. This off-season, Atlanta will reportedly consider trading away yet another wide receiver.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, there’s a “strong possibility” the Falcons trade Calvin Ridley this off-season.

Ridley stepped away from football midway through the 2021 season for personal reasons and never returned. Word on the street is that he may want a fresh start. In such a scenario, the Falcons wouldn’t have much of a choice.

“They are still holding out hope that they will have Calvin Ridley for this upcoming season,” said NFL insider Mike Garafolo regarding the Falcons. “… The facts are it doesn’t sound like there’s been a whole lot of communication between Ridley’s camp and the team. That’s according to sources that I have spoken to. … I do believe that a fresh start could be in the cards and maybe the best thing for Ridley. … My educated prediction is that Calvin Ridley is elsewhere for the 2022 regular season.”

Calvin Ridley is capable of becoming a true NFL superstar. It’d be nothing short of disastrous if the Falcons lost their leverage and traded him away. But it sounds like that’s becoming a real possibility.

If the Falcons do find a trade partner for Ridley, it’s probably a legitimate sign Atlanta intends to rebuild. The organization will soon lose Matt Ryan to retirement and will need to find a new franchise quarterback.

Keep an eye on Ridley and the Falcons in coming months.