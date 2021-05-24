Report: When Julio Jones Actually Asked For A Trade

Reports that Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta were confirmed this morning when he told Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed that he’s leaving. That led to a flurry of new reports on just how long the Pro Bowl wide receiver has wanted a trade.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Jones and his agent first approached the Falcons back in March. Atlanta were willing to acquiesce to his request, and have reportedly fielded interest from other teams ever since.

Breer described it as an “open secret” that Jones was ready to leave. As a result, his announcement on Undisputed did not come as a surprise to NFL offices.

But Breer added that Jones may not have realized he was on the air when he told Sharpe. It will be interesting to see if Jones’ admission on television hastens a trade.

That said, I do not think Jones knew he was on the air when he said what he did this morning. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 24, 2021

As for potential compensation, the Falcons were reportedly seeking a first-round pick from an AFC team. But in recent weeks, they’ve supposedly softened that stance and are willing to deal with NFC teams too. Though it’s believed that a first-round pick is out of the question from most teams.

Julio Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He’s made seven Pro Bowls and led the league in receptions, receiving yards and yards per game.

At 32 years of age and coming off the longest injury spell of his career, his value may not be at an all-time high. But he could be a stellar addition to almost any roster.

When will Julio Jones be traded, if at all?