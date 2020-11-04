Takkarist McKinley Blasts Falcons For Not Trading Him

Takkarist McKinley remains an Atlanta Falcon after yesterday’s NFL trade deadline–and he’s clearly unhappy about it.

Last week, there were reports that the Falcons were involved in trade talks involving their 2017 first-round pick. However, McKinley said on Monday that Atlanta had resisted overtures from other teams and would hold onto him.

Well, this morning, McKinley ripped into the Falcons on Twitter, first for reportedly turning down a second-round pick when McKinley asked to be traded last year and then for turning down Day 3 picks this year.

“The Atlanta Falcons turned down a second round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year,” McKinley said. “The same Atlanta Falcons turned down a fifth and sixth round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”

It’s clear that the relationship between player and team is basically irreparable. Keep in mind, McKinley has already had his fifth-year option declined and will become a free agent after the season.

Also, did McKinley weirdly take a shot at his own production in his tweet this morning? It sort of seems like he did by saying he only has 17.5 sacks in 49 career games.

McKinley has one sack and eight tackles in four games this season. He did not appear in last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers.