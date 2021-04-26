6 Teams Named Favorites For Julio Jones Trade

As if this week’s NFL Draft wasn’t creating enough buzz, we now have Julio Jones trade rumors to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Atlanta Falcons are receiving inquiries about the availability of the 32-year-old perennial Pro Bowler.

“The Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe,” Rapoport wrote.

Jones has three more seasons on his current contract, including 2021. Even after a decade in the league, the 2011 first-round pick is still immensely productive, though injuries limited him to only nine games last year.

According to Sportsline, the Baltimore Ravens are the current betting favorites to land Jones, if he’s dealt. The Raiders, Titans, Patriots, Eagles and Colts are also near the top.

Julio Jones' next team if he is traded by Atlanta: Ravens +250

Raiders +300

Titans +500

Patriots +700

Eagles +900

Colts +1000https://t.co/afO41MHvZn — SportsLine (@SportsLine) April 26, 2021

The Falcons have said in the past they intended to bring back Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan for this season. However, minds change, and it is possible that a team could blow Atlanta away with a trade offer.

In the meantime, these rumors certainly aren’t going anywhere any time soon.