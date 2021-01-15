The first major domino on the coaching market fell on Thursday night, as Robert Saleh signed a deal with the New York Jets. Now that he’s officially off the board, the Atlanta Falcons could be the next team to make a move.

According to ESPN insider Dianna Russini, the Falcons have made an offer to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become their next head coach.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that Smith was the frontrunner for the Falcons’ job. He did also mention that Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is in the mix.

Smith has become a hot commodity due to his success with the Titans. Most analysts believe he’s responsible for revitalizing Ryan Tannehill’s career.

The Falcons have a handful of playmakers on their offense, such as Hayden Hurst, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley. More importantly, they have a reliable quarterback in Matt Ryan.

Other teams are interested in Smith’s services, but the Falcons might beat them to the jump. The former Titans offensive coordinator has also interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.

After spending multiple years with defensive-minded coaches in Raheem Morris and Dan Quinn, it seems like Atlanta is ready to hire an offensive guru. We’ll find out soon enough if Smith is the right candidate for the job.