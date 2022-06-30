The Atlanta Falcons Have Signed A New Punter

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released punter Bradley Pinion last week, he'll actually be staying in the NFC South for this upcoming season.

The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of Pinion this Thursday.

Pinion, 28, started his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He then joined the Buccaneers in 2019.

During the 2021 season, Pinion averaged 42.5 yards per punt. It was the lowest mark of his NFL career.

The Buccaneers moved on from Pinion this offseason because they selected Georgia punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Camarda, a two-time All-SEC performer, averaged 46.7 yards per punt in his final season of college football.

Pinion could potentially face off against Tampa Bay twice this fall. That is, of course, if he makes the 53-man roster in Atlanta.