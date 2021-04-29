The Atlanta Falcons is the team to watch tonight in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The teams holding the first three overall picks in tonight’s draft are staying put where they’re at. The Falcons, though, have been at the forefront of potential trade rumors.

Atlanta doesn’t necessarily need a quarterback, so trading down could be an option. Plenty of teams have called the Falcons about a potential trade involving the No. 4 pick, according to NFL reporter Dianna Russini. So far, there hasn’t been a good enough offer for Atlanta to make a move.

The Falcons are perfectly fine staying put at No. 4 if no worthwhile offer comes their way. They’re zeroing in on selecting former Florida star tight end Kyle Pitts if a trade down doesn’t take place.

The Atlanta Falcons have taken calls from just about everyone.

I was told there hasn't been an offer good enough to trade back. They are willing to keep listening.

As of now, TE Kyle Pitts would be a selection the Falcons would be THRILLED to have if he's available. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 29, 2021

It doesn’t look like the first four overall picks of tonight’s first round will be quarterbacks. Instead, the Falcons are reportedly moving ahead with the idea they’ll select Kyle Pitts.

Pitts is widely regarded as a generational talent and is without a doubt the top non-quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class. He’d be a fun addition to a Falcons offense which prides itself on elite offensive play-makers.

It’s worth noting the Falcons still appear to be taking calls for the No. 4 overall pick. But unless an offer is too good to refuse, Pitts will be heading to Atlanta this evening.