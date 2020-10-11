The Falcons Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dan Quinn

The end of the Dan Quinn Era in Atlanta is imminent. After today’s loss, it is only a matter of when, according to reports.

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz is reporting that Quinn’s tenure as head coach is done after this afternoon’s 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. An official announcement will come early this week, possibly as quickly as tomorow.

The Falcons are 0-5 and have looked especially bad on defense, Quinn’s supposed calling card. It is the franchise’s first 0-5 start in more than 20 years, and coming off consecutive playoff-less campaigns, Quinn’s time is up.

Quinn is 43-41 in five-plus seasons with the Falcons. He led the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LI, but Atlanta infamously blew a 28-3 lead and lost to the Patriots.

Things have been downhill for Quinn and the franchise ever since.

The Falcons' firing of Dan Quinn has been all but finalized and an announcement could come Monday or Tuesday, a source told @TheAthletic. The Falcons have started 0-5 for the first time since 1997 and Quinn is 14-23 since 2018. @TheAthleticNFL — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 11, 2020

With Quinn out, it will be two NFL head coaches fired in two weeks. Houston got rid of Bill O’Brien last Monday.

We’ll see if the Falcons make things official tomorrow.