The Falcons Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dan Quinn

A closeup of Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons on the sideline during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The end of the Dan Quinn Era in Atlanta is imminent. After today’s loss, it is only a matter of when, according to reports.

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz is reporting that Quinn’s tenure as head coach is done after this afternoon’s 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. An official announcement will come early this week, possibly as quickly as tomorow.

The Falcons are 0-5 and have looked especially bad on defense, Quinn’s supposed calling card. It is the franchise’s first 0-5 start in more than 20 years, and coming off consecutive playoff-less campaigns, Quinn’s time is up.

Quinn is 43-41 in five-plus seasons with the Falcons. He led the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LI, but Atlanta infamously blew a 28-3 lead and lost to the Patriots.

Things have been downhill for Quinn and the franchise ever since.

With Quinn out, it will be two NFL head coaches fired in two weeks. Houston got rid of Bill O’Brien last Monday.

We’ll see if the Falcons make things official tomorrow.


