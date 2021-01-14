The Falcons Reportedly Have A Frontrunner For Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t hired a new head coach just yet, however, there is officially a frontrunner emerging for the job.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is emerging as the frontrunner for the Falcons’ job opening.

Smith has become a hot commodity due to his recent success in Tennessee. He has done a marvelous job of revitalizing Ryan Tannehill’s career, as well as finding ways to maximize Derrick Henry’s production in the ground game.

It would be fun to see what Smith could do in Atlanta with all that offense talent, which includes Hayden Hurst, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Matt Ryan.

According to this report from Fowler, the Falcons also have serious interest in Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. However, the edge currently goes to Smith since he’s having his second meeting with the franchise today.

The Falcons aren’t the only team interested in Smith’s services. He has also met with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.

At this point, it’d be really surprising if Smith doesn’t land a head coaching job this cycle. Whether he’ll end up in Atlanta is still unclear at this time, though.

More information involving Smith and the Falcons should emerge once their second interview is complete.