The Falcons Signed A Veteran Tight End On Monday

The Atlanta Falcons added to their tight end room on Monday, signing veteran MyCole Pruitt.

Pruitt, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, save for a brief stint on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015-16 as a fifth-round draft pick, and also played for the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

Pruitt set career-highs in catches (14), receiving yards (145) and receiving touchdowns (three) last season. For his career, he's caught 46 passes for 488 yards and seven scores.

Kyle Pitts is entrenched as the Falcons' No. 1 tight end, but Pruitt will battle with Anthony Firkser, John Fitzpatrick, Parker Hesse and converted quarterback Feleipe Franks for reps behind him.

Perhaps Pruitt's overall NFL experience and time working with Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith in Tennessee will give him a leg up on his competitors.