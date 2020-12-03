Thursday Injury Update For WR Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones has already missed three games this season. Unfortunately it looks like he’s on pace to miss a fourth unless his injury situation improves quickly.

On Wednesday, Julio was limited in practice. But on Thursday, he was absent from practice entirely.

Julio missed Atlanta’s Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury. He has been off the football field since midway through their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Hamstring injuries have been bothering the all-world wide receiver all season though. Julio also missed games in Weeks 3 and 5 with a hamstring injury.

Falcons' WR Julio Jones did not practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2020

But of course, when he’s fully healthy, Julio Jones remains one of the most dominant wide receivers in the game. He has 45 catches for 677 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, with three games of 130+ receiving yards.

But given that the Falcons are 4-7 on the season with some tough games down the stretch, there’s probably no urgency to rush Julio back. Interim head coach Raheem Morris has had the Falcons playing very well since replacing Dan Quinn in Week 6.

Right now the team would probably be best served letting Julio rest as much as he needs in preparation for a regime change in 2021.

They have Julio Jones under contract for three more seasons anyway. There really shouldn’t be much of a rush to get him back.

How many more games should Julio Jones play this season?