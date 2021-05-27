Report: 1 Team Seen As ‘Long Shot’ Contender For Julio Jones

ESPN insider Dianna Russini had some major news to share with the NFL world this Thursday morning involving Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. She’s reporting that a trade could go down as early as next week.

Jones basically said that he wants out of Atlanta during a phone call with Shannon Sharpe that aired on FS1’s Undisputed. He has spent his entire career with the Falcons, but the future Hall of Famer stated he wants to go somewhere he can win.

While it’s being reported that Jones may be dealt as early as next week, it’s unclear who’s the favorite for his services at the moment. On the flip side, Russini mentioned one team that might be bumped out of the sweepstakes.

The Tennessee Titans are being viewed as a “long shot” for Jones despite the fact that multiple players in their locker room want him on the roster.

“As we watch Titans players fiercely recruit Julio Jones on social media, I was told Atlanta has actually had discussions with Tennessee,” Russini tweeted. “As of now, they are still talking but I was told this ‘is a long shot’ for the Titans to land Jones.”

A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry both made it clear they want Jones on the roster. Unfortunately for them, it doesn’t sound like that’ll happen.

Earlier this week, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms mentioned the Patriots and Titans as Jones’ preferred landing spots. Now that Tennessee is viewed as a long shot, New England might just be the favorite to acquire him.