Todd Gurley’s Free Agency Decision Is Now Official

It took some time for all the t’s to be crossed and i’s to be dotted, but Todd Gurley is officially an Atlanta Falcon.

The former Georgia star reportedly agreed to terms with the Falcons last month. However, the move was not finalized for a while as both sides followed the required protocol while the league is shut down.

Atlanta officially announced moments ago that they have agreed to terms with Gurley. The one-year deal is reportedly worth $6 million.

It is a far cry from the four-year, $60 million extension Gurley signed with the Los Angeles Rams before the 2018 season. Injuries slowed the 2015 first-round pick in 2019, leading to his eventual release by the Rams on March 19.

Gurley rushed for a career-low 857 yards last season, managing only 3.8 yards per attempt. He did manage to find the end zone 14 times in total (12 rushing, twice receiving).

We have agreed to terms with RB Todd Gurley. https://t.co/OEX4V4SRh6 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 6, 2020

Even though he’s still only 25, Gurley might never regain the form that made him a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2018. It all depends on how healthy he is.

However, for one season on a relatively cheap contract, he’s worth the risk for the Falcons.