Todd Gurley Has Promising Message About His Offseason

Atlanta Falcons fans are loving Todd Gurley’s latest message detailing his off-season workouts.

Gurley spent his first five years in the NFL with the Rams. The Georgia alum ran for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns in 73 career games. His tenure with the Rams came to an awkward end, though.

Whether it was injuries or offensive scheme decisions, Gurley’s snaps and production declined in 2019. Tension brewed between Gurley and the Rams last year, leading the Rams to eventually release the talented back this off-season.

Now, after signing with the Atlanta Falcons – and returning to his home state of Georgia in the process – Todd Gurley is ready to get to work. According to his latest comments, Gurley’s off-season has been the filled with the hardest workouts of his life.

.@TG3II ready to remind the world what he’s about 💯 pic.twitter.com/nf3Fuk5muL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 14, 2020

“I’m not even gonna lie, I haven’t worked out this much in my life,” Gurley said.

A healthy Todd Gurley would be a scary sight for the rest of the league. Gurley is easily one of the most talented offensive players in the NFL when he’s injury-free.

The Falcons enter the 2020 season with plenty of opposition in the NFC South division. The new-look Bucs – led by Tom Brady – appear poised to make some noise this season. The New Orleans Saints remain the best team in the division, though.

With Gurley in the mix, the Falcons offense could be one of the better units in the NFL later this year.