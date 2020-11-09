Todd Gurley Sees 1 Big Similarity Between Matt Ryan, Jared Goff

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams this coming weekend. That gave running back Todd Gurley an opportunity to compare his current quarterback, Matt Ryan, with his former quarterback in Jared Goff.

There’s no doubt revenge is on the mind for Gurley this week. The Falcons running back will have an opportunity to beat his old team, the Rams, on Sunday. Gurley’s stint with Los Angeles didn’t exactly come to a peaceful end.

In preparation for this weekend’s game, Gurley spent time discussing his former team on Monday. With it, he had a hilarious comparison between Ryan and Goff.

Gurley told Pro Football Talk there’s one major similarity between the two quarterbacks. In short, he said: “they’re rich as hell.”

Falcons RB Todd Gurley, on similarities between Matt Ryan and Jared Goff: "They rich as hell."

He’s right. Both Matt Ryan and Jared Goff make an insane amount of money. Some believe the two quarterbacks are majorly overpaid.

Todd Gurley’s current quarterback signed a five-year, $150-million contract with the Falcons. Goff, meanwhile, signed a four-year contract with the Rams worth approximately $134 million. It’s safe to say the two NFC quarterbacks aren’t short on money.

Gurley is on just a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. He has a $3,500,000 base salary in addition to his $2-million bonus.

Gurley has a chance at revenge when the Falcons play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. The Falcons back could end up having his most productive week yet.