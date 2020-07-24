Todd Gurley Gives Honest Thoughts On Playing 2020 Season

NFL teams are expected to start training camp next week, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions regarding health protocols. In fact, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is worried the league doesn’t have a plan in place that’ll allow a full season to be played.

The NFL has said it’ll test coaches and players daily for the first two weeks of training camp. If the rate of positive tests falls under five percent, teams can test its personnel every other day instead.

In an effort to keep players safe and give them ample time to prepare for the regular season, the NFL cut the preseason for this summer. That being said, the league doesn’t have any current protocols in place to avoid a massive outbreak during the actual season.

Gurley expressed his frustration with the league during an appearance on Tiki & Tierney, saying ” I just feel like we just need to come up with something a lot better than what they’re giving us.”

Additionally, Gurley said players should be prepared for the regular season to be either cut in half or scrapped completely.

Here’s what Gurley had to say on Tiki & Tierney:

“Oh yeah, you have to be prepared to not play or be prepared to have a half a season,” Gurley said. “If they don’t do things right, we won’t have a full season. It’s just how things have been going so far this year. Hopefully everything goes well, but I don’t see [it]. It just doesn’t sit well right now.”

Gurley signed a one-year deal with the Falcons this offseason after getting released by the Rams.

Atlanta has loaded up on former first-round picks on offense for the 2020 season. Whether or not the team will get to showcase its skill this year all depends on the league’s health protocols.

[92.9 The Game]