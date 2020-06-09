Todd Gurley’s Falcons Physical Results Are Reportedly In

It looks like Todd Gurley’s move from Los Angeles to Atlanta is now officially official.

The star NFL running back was released by the Rams earlier this offseason. Gurley had struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons and was set to be paid a lot of money by the NFC West contenders. So, Sean McVay’s team cut ties early in free agency.

The Atlanta Falcons then swooped in and signed the former Georgia Bulldogs star. Gurley, though, had yet to take his physical.

For most free agent signings, the physical is merely a formality, but for Gurley – who’s had significant knee trouble – it was important.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting on Tuesday morning that Gurley has officially passed his physical.

“After having an agreement with Atlanta for nearly two months, Todd Gurley finally was able to fly to Atlanta, where he took and passed his Falcons physical Monday, per source,” he tweeted.

“With his physical behind him, Gurley now can focus on his preparation for a bounce-back season.”

Gurley was arguably the best running back in the NFL for a period of time with the Rams, but injuries dampened what was a great start to his career.

Hopefully the former Bulldogs star can get back on track in Atlanta.