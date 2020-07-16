There’s a certain consensus among football video game fans that Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is the best QB in the franchise’s history. Surprisingly enough, Tom Brady has recently joined the consensus.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Brady responded to a question on which QB to take on 4th-and-10 in the game. Despite being one of four options, the six-time Super Bowl champion conceded that he had to go with Vick.

“Even I have to go ’04 Michael Vick,” Brady wrote. He also poked some fun at the design he got in Madden 08, adding, “Also, appreciate whoever decided to give me those biceps.”

We never knew that Tom Brady plays Madden, or any video game for that matter. But he was a different person in 2004 – maybe he had some hobbies we don’t know about.

Vick’s ratings in Madden 2004 were borderline absurd. Despite being only a 90 overall rating, he had 95 speed, 98 throwing power, 97 passing accuracy and 92 elusiveness.

All of that made Vick nearly impossible to take down in the pocket or in the open field, insanely accurate in the pocket, and one of the fastest players in the games.

Needless to say, there were plenty of arguments between friends over whether it was okay to play the Falcons.

Patrick Mahomes is set to have a 99 in the upcoming Madden NFL 21. But anyone who’s played the game will recognize that 2004 Vick is the GOAT of the franchise.