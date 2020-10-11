Falcons Announce Decision On Julio Jones For Today’s Game

The Atlanta Falcons have officially announced a decision on All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones for this afternoon’s game.

Jones has been ruled OUT for today’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta announced the decision about an hour and a half before kickoff against their NFC South foe. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Julio Jones WILL NOT play today against Carolina. 📝 – https://t.co/THQTHiPHBE pic.twitter.com/PfUkeiaEYM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 11, 2020

Here’s the announcement, from the Atlanta Falcons:

Jones missed the entire week of practice after re-injuring his hamstring during the team’s Monday night loss to the Green Bay Packers. With him on the sidelines, the Falcons will turn to Calvin Ridley to lead the way. He won’t do it alone, of course, as Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake will play a role. In addition to Jones being ruled out, the Falcons will also be without rookie Jaylinn Hawkins. Notably, a number of starters, including Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Takk McKinley are available for the game.

Atlanta is looking to secure its first win of the 2020 NFL regular season on Sunday. The Falcons have opened the season with four straight losses.

Kickoff between the Falcons and the Panthers is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on local FOX stations.