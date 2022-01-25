After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement.

Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros.

In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to build a gym back home in Tennessee.

“I’m fired up about life after football, man. I can’t wait to transition into this next phase,” Smith said. “I’m going to be building a gym back home in Knoxville, Tennessee. It’s the Triply F gym. Faith, family, football – in that order. My faith life, my family, and football are the three biggest things in my life up to this point.”

Smith appreciates that he’ll be able to leave the NFL on his own terms.

“I couldn’t feel more blessed that I get to step away on my terms,” Smith added, via the Falcons’ official website. “It just doesn’t happen that way very often. Yet here I am, a stiff-as-hell fifth-round draft pick who found himself a niche-y role and figured out a way to stay around.”

Smith will finish his NFL carer with 73 receptions for 523 yards and 11 touchdowns. He played for the Bills, Falcons, Patriots and Raiders.

We wish Smith all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.