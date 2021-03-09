The NFL offseason has ramped up this week as teams make their final decisions on where to use their franchise tag. Amidst the frenzy, numerous organizations are looking for ways to shed salary and create cap space for the fast-approaching new league year. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons made a move to do just that.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are reportedly releasing veteran offensive lineman James Carpenter, a source said on Tuesday.

Carpenter, 31, signed a four-year deal with the Falcons in 2019 worth $21 million. He’s played in 24 games for Atlanta, primarily starting at left guard.

Before his arrival to the Falcons, Carpenter was formerly taken 25th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He went on to with Super Bowl with the team during the 2013 season, but moved onto the New York Jets in 2015.

Overall, Carpenter has started 121 regular season games in the NFL, meaning any team in need of a veteran on the offensive line might make a play at the newly minted free agent.

The #Falcons are releasing veteran guard James Carpenter, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2021

Carpenter’s release isn’t the first move made by the Falcons this offseason and likely won’t be the last. Atlanta released a pair of veteran players, Allen Bailey and Ricardo Allen, in late February in order to free up some cap space. According to OverTheCap.com, the Falcons are still $19 million in the red.

Carpenter would have levied the the seventh biggest cap hit of players still left on the Falcons, so his release seems to be financially motivated. Given his age and the multiples injuries he’s suffered over the years, the decision makes sense for new GM Terry Fontenot.

The Falcons will still need to pull off a few more moves this offseason in order to free up more cap space. Time will tell what Fontenot and new head coach Arthur Smith can agree on as Atlanta tries to start a new chapter in 2021.