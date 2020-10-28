Video Shows What Matt Ryan Told Gurley Before Costly TD

On Sunday afternoon, it finally looked like the Atlanta Falcons would find their second win of the season.

Trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Falcons had an opportunity to run out the clock and settle for a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately, running back Todd Gurley scored a touchdown, which gave the Detroit Lions a chance to come back.

And come back they did. Quarterback Matthew Stafford led his team down the field for a walkoff touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockensen that iced the game for the Lions.

After a few days to digest the devastating loss, Falcons fans won’t be happy with the video from just before that Todd Gurley touchdown. Star quarterback Matt Ryan can be seen telling Gurley not to score on the play.

The running back acknowledges Ryan, saying “Yeah” and shaking his head in agreement with Ryan’s comment.

Matt Ryan a Todd Gurley: “Don’t score. Don’t score.” “Get the first. Get down.”

Unfortunately, Gurley wasn’t able to stop himself before crossing the goal line for the touchdown.

It might have been a mental error from Gurley or perhaps just a reflex to try and fight through the tackle. The result was a heartbreaking 23-22 loss that moved the Falcons to 1-6 on the season.

Atlanta fired head coach Dan Quinn earlier this season and could be in for a complete rebuild.

Next up for the Falcons is a divisional battle against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.