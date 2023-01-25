1 Candidate Has 'Gained Steam' For Carolina Panthers Job

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of the New Orleans Saints versus the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Panthers are officially holding second interviews with their top coaching candidates.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers will conduct a second interview with former Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Breer added that Reich has "gained steam" as a candidate for the Panthers' job opening.

"He's gained steam as a candidate, with David Tepper seemingly pivoting to more experienced coaches through the process," Breer said. "Reich played for the Panthers in 1995."

Reich was the head coach of the Colts for five seasons, owning a 40-33-1 record with two playoff appearances. Unfortunately, his tenure was derailed by inefficient quarterback play.

Of course, Reich isn't the only candidate in contention for the job. Interim coach Steve Wilks could potentially earn the full-time gig.

Wilks had a 6-6 record as Carolina's interim coach this season. Several players have lobbied for him to stay.

The Panthers have also expressed interest in former Saints head coach Sean Payton. However, they'd have to give up draft picks to acquire his services.