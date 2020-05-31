1 NFC Team Might Be Rising In The Cam Newton Sweepstakes

Tomorrow is June 1, and Cam Newton remains unsigned. Newton is easily the most high-profile offensive player still on the market.

One thing seems certain: Newton’s chances to begin the year as a starter are almost nil, barring an injury during the summer. He’s going to have to begin the season as a backup somewhere, but opportunities are drying up.

This week, CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin provided an interesting option for Newton: the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona is clearly settled on its starter, as second-year pro Kyler Murray appears to be one of the up-and-coming young stars in the league.

However, Benjamin outlined the reasons why having Newton in a backup role would be worth it for Kliff Kingsbury and company.

“Newton’s chances of landing either a starting job or lucrative backup money went out the window a while ago, but Arizona is among teams that could still stand to upgrade the No. 2 spot,” Benjamin wrote. “Kyler Murray is unquestionably Kliff Kingsbury’s guy, but his size and style of play, coupled with a late-season injury as a rookie, suggest the Cardinals should consider a better insurance plan than Brett Hundley, especially after spending the offseason restocking for a playoff run. “Newton’s dual-threat abilities would be a treat for Kingsbury, and Cam would get a chance to rest up and mentor Murray with an eye on returning to QB1 duties elsewhere in 2021.”

We already saw Jameis Winston sign on to support Drew Brees as the backup in New Orleans. Winston is hoping a season learning under Brees will enable him to resume being a starter, for the Saints or another team, in 2021.

Elsewhere, Joe Flacco is now in New York backing up Sam Darnold for the Jets. Flacco is coming off a neck injury and has already said he thinks he could still start in the NFL.

Newton, who was playing at a very high level in 2018 before injuries took their toll, appeared in only two games last season due to multiple ailments. At the top of his game, he was the NFL MVP in 2015.

We’ll see how much of that he has left in the tank when he gets his next opportunity.