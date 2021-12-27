1 NFL Team Has Reportedly Sent Everyone Home Today

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Another NFL team is dealing with a massive outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests this week. They’ve also sent everyone home as they try to deal with it.

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that everyone in the building has been sent home today. The team reported more positive COVID-19 tests this morning, and he called it “a somewhat significant” number of positives.

The exact number of positive tests in Carolina is unknown at the moment, but Rhule is holding out hope. Rhule said he hopes to have players back in the building this Wednesday.

The Panthers play the New Orleans Saints this Sunday and will try to put an end to their five-game losing streak. They’re currently 5-10 with the second-longest losing streak in the league.

Hopes he can have players back in the building Wednesday. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 27, 2021

2021 has been a year the Carolina Panthers want to put behind them as quickly as possible. What was supposed to be a year where they took a massive step in the right direction has instead sent them spiraling into uncertainty.

Quarterback Sam Darnold regressed in the middle of the season, losing five of his last six starts. Running back Christian McCaffrey suffered yet another season-ending injury. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady – once a rising star in the coaching world – was fired midway through the season.

These final two games can’t end quickly enough for Matt Rhule.