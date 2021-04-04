2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Named Potential Trade Candidates

The 2021 NFL Draft is less than a month away, but there’s still plenty of time for teams to make trades that can alter everyone’s plans. Among quarterbacks, two names appear to be the most likely candidates for a move.

According to Chris Roling of Bleacher Report, Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater and San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo are likely to be traded in the weeks to come. Roling pointed out that both quarterbacks are on teams that are looking to upgrade at the position, which could prompt a trade.

Bridgewater is coming off the first year of a three-year, $63 million contract, but he didn’t exactly impress under first-year head coach Matt Rhule. The former Pro Bowler threw for 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns with 11 picks. He went 4-11 as a starter as the Panthers finished 5-11 overall.

Garoppolo is similarly underwhelming at San Francisco despite leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019. Injuries limited him to just six games in 2020 and just 31 games in four years with the team.

Both teams have been making moves to try and upgrade at quarterback this offseason. The Carolina Panthers have been linked to almost every quarterback that’s moved, while the 49ers recently traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in the NFL Draft.

Given that the two teams both have top 10 picks now, it’s very possible that they’ll be eyeing quarterbacks in the Draft.

And if they do, that’ll all but spell the end for Bridgewater and/or Garoppolo. Whether they get traded, stay on another year or simply cut will be another story though.

Will either of those two quarterbacks be traded?