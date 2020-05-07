3 Ideal Backup QB Landing Spots For Cam Newton

Even though several other veteran quarterback free agents have found new homes, Cam Newton remains unsigned. A new report indicates the 2015 NFL MVP may be shifting his mindset.

Previously, all indications were that Newton wanted to sign with a team that would allow him to be a starter. Newton reportedly was not interested in a backup role. However, with starting jobs essentially filled league-wide, he appears to be having a change of hear.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Newton is open to being a backup, provided it is the right situation.

“My understanding is, a backup job is now something he would in fact consider,” Rapoport said.

"My understanding is, a backup job is now something he would in fact consider," Rapoport said.

Free agent QB Cam Newton has not ruled out a backup QB job in the right situation, I'm told. He wants to be (and should be) a starter. But he's open to being a backup.

Recently, we’ve seen multi-year starters Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston sign on to be backups with the Cowboys and Saints, respectively. Even with those jobs off the table, there are plenty of other options for Newton on the market.

In our estimation, these three teams would be the best fits for Cam if he is serious about a backup role.

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen is the Dollar Tree version of prime Cam. Buffalo is committed to him as their starter entering Year 3, but Allen is still erratic and his playing style is potentially conducive to injuries. If Newton was the Bills’ backup and Allen got hurt, the team would not have to alter its scheme much at all. Also, a team aiming to contend should be able to do better than Matt Barkley as its No. 2 QB.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Gardner Minshew is locked in as the starter for cheap. Joshua Dobbs is an incredibly unproven backup. Signing Newton makes sense as insurance for Minshew, and if the second-year pro shows signs of faltering, there’s a good chance Newton is a better option as a starter.

Denver Broncos: John Elway is putting his faith in Drew Lock, and the 2019 second-round pick showed flashes of great promise as a rookie. But behind Lock are Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien, and neither of them are good options in a pinch. We know Elway loves big, strong quarterbacks, especially those who can run a little. Sounds a lot like Cam Newton.

You’re probably wondering where the New England Patriots are. Cam is a great fit for them on paper, but it seems like Bill Belichick is actually dead set on Jarrett Stidham being his starter. Also, we all know how much Bill loves and trusts backup Brian Hoyer.

We should see Cam signing somewhere in the coming weeks. Where do you think he should go?