4 Teams Have Reportedly Shown Interest In Christian McCaffrey

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With the Carolina Panthers firing their head coach and reportedly listening to trade offers for players, many are speculating that Christian McCaffrey will be on the move.

On FOX earlier today, Peter Schrager said that the Panthers are not interested in a "fire sale" and will only move McCaffrey for an offer including multiple picks and at least one first-rounder.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones also said the deal would need to have a first-round pick. Jones wrote on Saturday that four teams-- the 49ers, Bills, Broncos and Rams--have all inquired about McCaffrey.

McCaffrey has missed chunks of the last two seasons due to injuries, but has played in all five of the Panthers' games so far this year.

In those contests, he has rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries while adding 26 receptions for 188 yards and a score.

Carolina is 1-4 heading into today's road game against the Los Angeles Rams. Steve Wilks is serving as the team's interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired.