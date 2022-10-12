6 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Christian McCaffrey

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey's name has been floating around in trade rumors simply because the Carolina Panthers might embrace a full-scale rebuild.

With that said, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has listed six landing spots for the All-Pro running back.

Benjamin believes the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders make the most sense for McCaffrey.

The Bills and Rams could certainly use a boost in the run game, and McCaffrey would do just that.

As for the Broncos and 49ers, they're both dealing with injuries at running back. Javonte Williams and Elijah Mitchell went down with knee injuries earlier this season.

The Eagles and Commanders have serviceable running backs on their respective rosters, but it wouldn't hurt to call the Panthers and see what their asking price is for McCaffrey.

In five games this season, McCaffrey has 324 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also has 26 receptions for 188 yards.

McCaffrey's contract with the Panthers runs through the 2025 season. His dead cap charge for the 2023 season is $18.3 million.

Teams interested in McCaffrey would have to be comfortable taking on his hefty contract.