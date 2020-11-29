The Spun

A Carolina Panthers Player Made Crazy NFL History Today

A picture of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A Carolina Panthers player made pretty incredible NFL history against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Chinn, a 22-year-old outside linebacker out of Southern Illinois, had ridiculous back-to-back plays against the Vikings on Sunday.

The Panthers linebacker returned fumbles for touchdowns on back-to-back plays against the Vikings this afternoon.

Chinn is the first defensive player in NFL history to score touchdowns on back-to-back plays. That’s one heck of an accomplishment for the young linebacker.

The Panthers tweeted out a video of Chinn’s crazy back-to-back plays. Here they are:

Chinn, a rookie, said earlier this week that he didn’t feel like he was close to hitting the proverbial “rookie wall.”

“I haven’t felt like I’ve slowed down or anything like that,” linebacker Jeremy Chinn said. “It is Week 12, and I don’t think I played 12 games in college. But I don’t feel, … I feel like I could play 10 more games, I feel good.

“I don’t really feel anything about the rookie wall.”

Chinn is certainly backing up that claim on Sunday.

The Panthers are leading the Vikings, 21-10, in the second half. The game, which is heading into the fourth quarter, is airing on FOX.


