A.J. Bouye Has Finalized His Free Agency Decision

Although most of the high-profile free agents have already come off the board, there’s still plenty of bargains to be found. No NFL team knows that better than the Carolina Panthers, who agreed to terms with veteran NFL cornerback A.J. Bouye on Wednesday.

According to an official announcement from the team, Bouye, 29, has reached a deal to join the Panthers for the 2021 season. The eight-year vet will have a chance to slot into the starting line-up almost immediately, across from former second-round pick, Donte Jackson.

Bouye spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos, but had a rocky finish with the organization. On December 9, he was suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and he missed the final four games of the year. The Broncos released him in February in an effort to clear cap space.

Bouye still had a productive seven games in Denver last year, tallying 23 total tackles and six passes defensed. He’ll get an opportunity to redeem himself in Carolina after serving the final two games of his suspension.

Before landing in Denver last year, Bouye played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans after going undrafted in 2013. Over eight years, Bouye has made 69 starts and has 14 interceptions.

The 29-year-old cornerback becomes the second major addition to the Panthers just this week, after Carolina traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday. Both players address needs for the NFC South club and should help put the organization in a position to be competitive in the division in 2021.

The Panthers also hold the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, so could make another huge splash in just a few weeks.