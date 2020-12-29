An NFL Player Is Receiving Half Of His Contract In Bitcoin

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle and Bitcoin enthusiast Russell Okung made professional sports and financial history on Tuesday.

Okung will become the first player in any American major pro sports league to be paid in Bitcoin, the decentralized digital currency. Half of Okung’s $13 million salary will be paid out in Bitcoin through Zap, a startup that has the ability to convert traditional paychecks into bitcoin.

Back in May 2019, Okung tweeted that he wanted to be paid in Bitcoin. Now, nearly two years later, he’s getting his wish.

Panthers OT Russell Okung will get half of his $13M contract paid in bitcoin 💰 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/SAZsqeEALy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2020

Okung has been outspoken about his belief in Bitcoin in the past. More than likely, he won’t be the last professional athlete to be paid in cryptocurrency.

The 32-year-old two-time Pro Bowler is in the final season of a four-year, $53 million contract he signed back in 2017. He’ll be a free agent this offseason.

Okung has made seven starts this year and will likely look to play again in 2021. We’ll have to find out if there will be any Bitcoin involved in his next contract.